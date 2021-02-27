Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 20,000 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

