Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $538.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $538.17 and a 200 day moving average of $512.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

