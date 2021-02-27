Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 10,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,573,348 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $520.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

