Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 25,000 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Humana by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 194,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $379.65 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.21. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

