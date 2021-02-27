Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.