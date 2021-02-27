Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, March 15th

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $183.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.05.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

