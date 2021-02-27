Veles (VLS) Achieves Market Cap of $79,535.73

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $79,535.73 and $4.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,448.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.65 or 0.03110016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00369666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.94 or 0.01034690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.13 or 0.00457612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.00387835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00257482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00023562 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,393,876 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,192 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

