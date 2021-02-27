Veritaseum (VERI) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $40.41 million and $52,784.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $18.80 or 0.00039921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00734839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

