Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. 23,488,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,726,053. The company has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

