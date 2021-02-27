Vesper Market Cap Tops $15.21 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $22.35 or 0.00047470 BTC on exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vesper has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00483293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00488456 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,586 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

