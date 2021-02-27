Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. FMR LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after buying an additional 885,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,555,000 after buying an additional 536,850 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE SPG opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $132.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.