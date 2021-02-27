Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

BDX opened at $241.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

