Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,413 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $140.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

