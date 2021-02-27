Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of United Natural Foods worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $10,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,025 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $2,029,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

