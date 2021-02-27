Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

