Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 144,613 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,045 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 107.2% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,581 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.