Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,048,000 after buying an additional 400,945 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28. The company has a market cap of $416.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

