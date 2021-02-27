Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

