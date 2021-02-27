Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,419 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fastly by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after acquiring an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 317,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $73.58 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,175 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,843.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $731,883.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,511,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,844. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.