Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,587 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Twitter by 4,481.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $49,444,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.32.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

