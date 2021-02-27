Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $134.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $130.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.