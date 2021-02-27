Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

EXAS opened at $136.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.