Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.26. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.