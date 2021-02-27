Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 928 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

SBUX stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.