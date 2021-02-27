Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $49.86 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

