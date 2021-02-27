VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $665,918.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00055850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.14 or 0.00719507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00041313 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

