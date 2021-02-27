Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIE shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viela Bio by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Viela Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Viela Bio by 106.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Viela Bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIE opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

