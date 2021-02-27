ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.61% of ViewRay worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ViewRay by 9.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ViewRay by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ViewRay by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $647.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

