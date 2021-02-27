Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 143% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

