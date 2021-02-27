Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $3.75 on Major Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00007901 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $73.00 million and $1.51 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.