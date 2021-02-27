Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Shares Up 9.6%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) shares shot up 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.26. 240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

