VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.84

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $21.86. VOXX International shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 317,748 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a P/E ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.68.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 473.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

