Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.92

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.01. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 77,345 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 32.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

