W Green Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $90,590.86 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $90,590.86 and approximately $32,820.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00719570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00034804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00041123 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

