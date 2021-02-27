Wagerr Tops One Day Volume of $7,390.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $7,390.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011180 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,494,466 coins and its circulating supply is 195,114,852 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.