Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

