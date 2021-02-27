Waves Enterprise Price Down 17.2% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $177,633.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.01 or 0.00486986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00073502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00081292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00080770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00056094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.75 or 0.00499304 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars.

