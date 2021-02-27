Waves Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $86.51 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $9.89 or 0.00020958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006558 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,444,140 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

