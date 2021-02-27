WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $122.31 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $122.31 million and $970,673.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 124.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00037975 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,221,064 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,382,488 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars.

