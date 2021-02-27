WaykiChain (WICC) Market Cap Tops $62.95 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $62.95 million and $5.68 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.65 or 0.00716359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00028433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00034819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00040486 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

