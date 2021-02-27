WazirX Market Capitalization Tops $64.69 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $64.69 million and $21.65 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.00487471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00071816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00080086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00080942 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00495466 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

