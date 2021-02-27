WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of WD-40 worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $311.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

