Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce sales of $297.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.80 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $58.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.