Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after purchasing an additional 148,423 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WB shares. CLSA increased their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.