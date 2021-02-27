Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 288.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 11.74% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $880,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 588,103 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 718,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 534,137 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 282,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 255,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $76.62. 211,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,017. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.