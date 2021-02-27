Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.39% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $968,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after acquiring an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

