Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.38% of WEC Energy Group worth $689,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,355,000 after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,613. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

