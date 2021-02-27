Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 426,939 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $597,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IWD stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $143.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,126,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

