Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 56,906 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $819,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 586,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

