Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.76% of L3Harris Technologies worth $1,095,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.91. 1,762,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,380. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

